Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 8:45 am

Charlize Theron Reveals What Happened During the Adoption Process of Her 2 Kids

Charlize Theron Reveals What Happened During the Adoption Process of Her 2 Kids

Charlize Theron strikes a pose in Elle magazine’s May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 24.

Here’s what the Tully star had to share with the mag:

On her career: “If you look at my career, I have done more work in realism than the glamour stuff. It’s what I wanted to build my career on and why I fought so hard to not just play the ingénue or the girlfriend.”

On going through the adoption process: “I struggled mentally through the adoption process. Some of my lowest points in my life were dealing with the first time I filed; it really took an emotional toll. There were so many situations that didn’t work out, and you’d get attached and have all your hopes up and then just get crushed.”

On racism in the US: “I don’t even know how to talk about the last year under our new administration. But racism is much more alive and well than people thought. We can’t deny it anymore. We have to be vocal. There are places in this country where, if I got a job, I wouldn’t take it. I wouldn’t travel with my kids to some parts of America, and that’s really problematic.”

On co-parenting with her mom, Gerta: “I knew that I would have to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent. To not acknowledge her coparenting my children would be a lie.”

For more from Charlize, visit Elle.com.
Credit: Mario Sorrenti /Elle
