Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 7:43 pm

Cameron Diaz Gets Her Nails Done After Announcing Retirement

Cameron Diaz flashes a smirk as she makes her way back to her car after getting her nails done on Friday afternoon (April 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress kept things chic in a black top and Aztec printed maxi-skirt as she enjoyed an afternoon of pampering with a friend at a salon.

Last month, Cameron announced in an interview that she’s retired and no longer making movies.

Cameron was in Mexico earlier this week celebrating pal Gwyneth Paltrow‘s bachelorette party.
  • Anna

    She ruined her gorgeous face with plastic surgery. She had such a gorgeous smile, it looks like she can’t even smile anymore because of her lip and cheek fillers. Yikes. Oh well, she’s retired now. Hope she lives happy.

  • Me

    She did not announce she had retired! It was a joke made by Selma Blair, it wasn’t serious!!