Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Zayn Malik Speaks Out About Gigi Hadid Split

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sat, 14 April 2018 at 12:35 pm

Nicki Minaj Debuts Vertical Video for 'Chun-Li' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj just dropped two new songs the other day and now she has released a vertical video for “Chun-Li.”

The 35-year-old rapper filmed a lot of the video as a selfie video on her phone and it appears that she shot it just this week. Nicki is wearing the same leather outfit that she wore to the Lakers game on April 10!

Nicki updated her fans about her upcoming tour after dropping the video.

“I def missed you guys. Thank you to all of you. Creatively, I’ve never felt better. I’ll be able to share soon & see u guys on tour. I saw my official tour schedule today,” she tweeted.
