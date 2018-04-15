Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 1:39 am

Halsey & G-Eazy Couple Up at Playboy's Coachella Pool Party

Halsey & G-Eazy Couple Up at Playboy's Coachella Pool Party

Halsey and G-Eazy pose for a pic with a flask of Stillhouse whiskey while attending the Playboy Social Club Party held during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.

G-Eazy is a partner and co-creative director of the whiskey brand and he brought his personal barber to the event to give complimentary haircuts and beard trims to the gentlemen in attendance.

At the party, G-Eazy met up with Nina Daniele, the 2018 Playmate of the Year.

