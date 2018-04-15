Nicole Kidman Supports Keith Urban at ACM Awards 2018!

Keith Urban is joined by his wife Nicole Kidman while attending the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 50-year-old country singer will be performing his song “Coming Home” with collaborator Julia Michaels during the show.

Keith is nominated for three awards tonight – Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a custom Michael Kors Collection gold sequined gown with a Michael Kors bag and shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the ACM Awards…