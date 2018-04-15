Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:53 pm

Nicole Kidman Supports Keith Urban at ACM Awards 2018!

Nicole Kidman Supports Keith Urban at ACM Awards 2018!

Keith Urban is joined by his wife Nicole Kidman while attending the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 50-year-old country singer will be performing his song “Coming Home” with collaborator Julia Michaels during the show.

Keith is nominated for three awards tonight – Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a custom Michael Kors Collection gold sequined gown with a Michael Kors bag and shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the ACM Awards…

