Luke & Liam Hemsworth Hit the Red Carpet Together at the 'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere!

Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth are making the red carpet a family affair!

The 37-year-old and 28-year-old brothers posed for pictures together at the premiere of HBO’s Westworld Season 2 at The Cinerama Dome on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

Luke plays Ashley Stubbs in the series.

Here’s a plot summary of the show: set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, explore a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence.

Season 2 premieres on HBO on Sunday (April 22).