Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 11:40 am

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer Promises Lots of Close Dinosaur Encounters - Watch Now!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s last trailer is here and it’s intense!

The movie takes place four years after the previous film. Here’s a synopsis: When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles in the new movie.

Be sure to check out the movie, in theaters on June 22.
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 01
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 02
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 03
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 04
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 05
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 06
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 07
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 08
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 09
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 10
jurassic world fallen kindgom stills 11

Credit: Universal
