'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer Promises Lots of Close Dinosaur Encounters - Watch Now!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s last trailer is here and it’s intense!

The movie takes place four years after the previous film. Here’s a synopsis: When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles in the new movie.

Be sure to check out the movie, in theaters on June 22.