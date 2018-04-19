Top Stories
Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 7:00 am

Jamie Foxx Teases Big Announcement While Showing Off His Rezvani Tank Car

Jamie Foxx Teases Big Announcement While Showing Off His Rezvani Tank Car

Jamie Foxx is putting his massive Rezvani Tank car on display!

The 50-year-old Django Unchained actor was spotted arriving for lunch at Nobu in the $190,000 vehicle on Tuesday (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx

He sported a red jacket with a red, white, and blue star-print beanie and black and white high-top sneakers.

“Just taking a picture next my @rezvanimotors tank #mysexylook #tank #livinglife #backonmyfunnyshit big Announcement coming!! 🦊🦊🦊,” Jamie captioned an Instagram photo of himself posing next to the car on an airfield.

Over the weekend, Jamie joined Kygo on stage at Coachella.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie foxx teases big announcemen while posing next to his rezvani tank car 01
jamie foxx teases big announcemen while posing next to his rezvani tank car 02
jamie foxx teases big announcemen while posing next to his rezvani tank car 03
jamie foxx teases big announcemen while posing next to his rezvani tank car 04
jamie foxx teases big announcemen while posing next to his rezvani tank car 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jamie Foxx

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr