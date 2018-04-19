Jamie Foxx Teases Big Announcement While Showing Off His Rezvani Tank Car

Jamie Foxx is putting his massive Rezvani Tank car on display!

The 50-year-old Django Unchained actor was spotted arriving for lunch at Nobu in the $190,000 vehicle on Tuesday (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx

He sported a red jacket with a red, white, and blue star-print beanie and black and white high-top sneakers.

“Just taking a picture next my @rezvanimotors tank #mysexylook #tank #livinglife #backonmyfunnyshit big Announcement coming!! 🦊🦊🦊,” Jamie captioned an Instagram photo of himself posing next to the car on an airfield.

Over the weekend, Jamie joined Kygo on stage at Coachella.