James McAvoy Joins Elton John & David Furnish for 'Sherlock Gnomes' Screening!

James McAvoy takes photos at the Sherlock Gnomes London Family Gala held at Cineworld Leicester Square on Sunday (April 22) in London, England.

Also in attendance was actress Ashley Jensen, as well as the hosts for the evening, Elton John and husband David Furnish!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James McAvoy

The movie will be released in the UK on May 11, and is already in theaters in the USA. Be sure to check it out!

Check out the all the photos in the gallery…