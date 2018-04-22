Sarah Hyland, Darren Criss, & Ezra Miller Attend 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' Broadway Opening

Sarah Hyland wears a strapless black dress while attending the opening night of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday (April 22) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend Wells Adams, Darren Criss, Ezra Miller, and J.K. Rowling herself.

Also in attendance were Whoopi Goldberg, Fantastic Beasts actor Dan Fogler, Brooke Shields, Liev Schreiber with his kids Samuel and Alexander, Imogen Heap, Ana Villafane, Cherry Jones, Jessica Williams, and Ellen Burstyn.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child first opened in London in 2016 and officially opens on Broadway TONIGHT (April 22) at the Lyric Theatre.