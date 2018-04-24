Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 3:41 pm

Joey King & Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Go Shopping at the Farmer's Market!

Joey King and Jacob Elordi are having a nice time together!

The 18-year-old Wish Upon actress and the Swinging Safari actor were both seen together at the Farmer’s Market on Sunday (April 22) in Studio City, Calif.

The two were seen shopping for fresh produce hand-in-hand while strolling through the market.

The two were seen looking stylish together earlier in the month shopping in Los Angeles. The duo also recently coupled up for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.

Joey and Jacob have been dating for the past year after meeting on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie The Kissing Booth in South Africa. The movie will debut on the streaming service on May 11!
