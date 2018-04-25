Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 9:11 pm

Kanye West sported a “Make America Great Again” hat while taking care of business today.

The 40-year-old “Heartless” rapper was spotted wearing the baseball cap – which is signed by President Donald Trump – while leaving the studio on Wednesday (April 25) in Calabasas, Calif.

He paired the hat with a black t-shirt, shorts, socks, sneakers, a grey jacket, and gold rings, sipping on a smoothie as he walked.

That same day, Trump reacted to Kanye‘s recent tweets in which he praised the president.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” Kanye wrote. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Kim Kardashian has spoken out to defend Kanye‘s actions.
