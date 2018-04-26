Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Amy Schumer is opening up about the time she was “gray-area raped” by her former boyfriend while she was asleep.

The 36-year-old I Feel Pretty comedian shared the story about her first sexual experience during her appearance on Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Conversations.

“You think when that happens you say, ‘OK, well, this isn’t someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong,’” Amy said. “I didn’t consent, and for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep and that’s not OK.”

“The first thing he said was, ‘I thought you knew,’” she recalled. “I didn’t say anything yet … He was my boyfriend. I loved him. I had to comfort him.”

“I also felt really angry,” Amy added. “It was just a feeling I had. I felt really angry at him, and it’s a rage that has stayed with me. I don’t think you lose that. As women, we’re really trained not to get angry because that makes people dismiss you right away … but I felt I wanted to comfort him because he felt so bad and he was so worried, just tried to push my anger down.”

Hear what else she had to say below.



Amy Schumer Shares Her Experience with “Gray-Area Rape” | SuperSoul Conversations | OWN