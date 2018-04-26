'Smallfoot' Releases Trailer Featuring Channing Tatum, Common & Zendaya - Watch Now!

The trailer for Smallfoot is here!

The upcoming movie, featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, Zendaya and Common, just released a trailer on Wednesday (April 25) as part of 2018 CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The animated film hits theaters on September 28, and also features the voices of James Corden, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez and more.

Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Watch the trailer below!