Sun, 29 April 2018 at 10:47 pm

Blac Chyna & Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Pack on the PDA at Lashed Ladies Event in LA!

Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay are feeling the love!

The 29-year-old model and the 18-year-old “Chopsticks” star were spotted kissing at the Lashed Ladies In LA Luncheon on Sunday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

Chyna wore a skin-tight outfit, and was all smiles while greeting fans and attendees. She also spent time getting up close and personal with Jay in front of the crowd.

The two have been dating since February. They’re already going strong: while there’s no evidence of a ring or an engagement, Jay captioned a recent post of Chyna with “Will you marry me?”
