Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Jessica Biel & More Attend Day 1 of Variety's Actors on Actors Series 2018!

Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Jessica Biel and more actors are teaming up for the eighth season of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors!

The actor lineup and schedule for the Emmy Award-winning series was announced earlier in the month, and the stars showed up to celebrate at Day 1 of Variety Actors on Actors Presented by Shutterstock on Saturday (April 28) in Los Angeles.

The first episode will premiere on PBS SoCal KOCE on June 19 at 7 PM, with the second arriving on June 21 at 7 PM.

This season’s pair-ups are Issa with Michael, Laura Dern with Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish with John Legend, Benedict Cumberbatch with Claire Foy, Jason Bateman with Bill Hader, Debra Messing with Sharon Stone, J.K. Simmons with Edie Falco, Alison Brie with Jessica Biel, Maggie Gyllenhaal with Jonathan Groff, Frankie Shaw with Sara Gilbert, Jeff Daniels with Laura Linney, Darren Criss with Mandy Moore, David Harbour with Kyle McLachlan, and Dakota Fanning with Freddie Highmore.

Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands on June 5.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Roland Mouret jumpsuit. Laura is wearing a Lela Rose orchid dress.