Justin Theroux Grabs a Cab With Longtime BFF Amy Sedaris in NYC!

Justin Theroux and Amy Sedaris are hanging out!

The two longtime friends were seen getting a cab in Soho on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

They were spotted enjoying a cold drink and hopping into a cab together on the sunny day in the Big Apple.

Amy and Justin have been best friends for a very long time. In fact, she even served as Best Man at Justin‘s wedding to Jennifer Aniston back in 2015!

The two also attended the Adam Selman New York Fashion Show back in February.