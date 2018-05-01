Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 6:00 pm

Justin Theroux Grabs a Cab With Longtime BFF Amy Sedaris in NYC!

Justin Theroux Grabs a Cab With Longtime BFF Amy Sedaris in NYC!

Justin Theroux and Amy Sedaris are hanging out!

The two longtime friends were seen getting a cab in Soho on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

They were spotted enjoying a cold drink and hopping into a cab together on the sunny day in the Big Apple.

Amy and Justin have been best friends for a very long time. In fact, she even served as Best Man at Justin‘s wedding to Jennifer Aniston back in 2015!

The two also attended the Adam Selman New York Fashion Show back in February.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux amy sedaris nyc may 2018 01
justin theroux amy sedaris nyc may 2018 02
justin theroux amy sedaris nyc may 2018 03
justin theroux amy sedaris nyc may 2018 04
justin theroux amy sedaris nyc may 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Amy Sedaris, Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr