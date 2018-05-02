Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 12:22 am

Ariana Grande Reveals Title of Fourth Album: 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande Reveals Title of Fourth Album: 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande just revealed SO many details about her upcoming fourth studio album, which is titled Sweetener.

The 24-year-old singer dished the dirt during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

Ariana said that she will be doing big things on the 20th of each month as she prepares for the album to be released. It will come out on July 20!

“It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life, or about somebody that brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation,” Ariana said of the album title.

Some of the songs that you can expect to hear on the album are lead single “No Tears Left to Cry,” “R.E.M.,” “The Light is Coming,” “God is a Woman,” and the first track “Raindrops.”

Ariana also revealed that she will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20!
Just Jared on Facebook
ariana grande jimmy fallon 01
ariana grande jimmy fallon 02
ariana grande jimmy fallon 03
ariana grande jimmy fallon 04
ariana grande jimmy fallon 05
ariana grande jimmy fallon 06
ariana grande jimmy fallon 07
ariana grande jimmy fallon 08
ariana grande jimmy fallon 09
ariana grande jimmy fallon 10
ariana grande jimmy fallon 11

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr