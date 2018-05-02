Ariana Grande Reveals Title of Fourth Album: 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande just revealed SO many details about her upcoming fourth studio album, which is titled Sweetener.

The 24-year-old singer dished the dirt during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

Ariana said that she will be doing big things on the 20th of each month as she prepares for the album to be released. It will come out on July 20!

“It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life, or about somebody that brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation,” Ariana said of the album title.

Some of the songs that you can expect to hear on the album are lead single “No Tears Left to Cry,” “R.E.M.,” “The Light is Coming,” “God is a Woman,” and the first track “Raindrops.”

Ariana also revealed that she will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20!