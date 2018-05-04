Watch Broadway's 'Mean Girls' Cast Perform 'Apex Predator'

The cast of the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls hit the stage for a performance of the song “Apex Predator” on The Today Show on Thursday morning (May 4) in New York City.

In the scene, Janis (Barrett Wilbert Weed) warns Cady (Erika Henningsen) against hanging out with Regina George (Taylor Louderman). Also featured in the number are Kate Rockwell as Karen and Ashley Park as Gretchen.

Tina Fey, who wrote the script for musical, introduced the performance.

Mean Girls is nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and acting nods for Taylor and Ashley.