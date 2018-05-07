Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:29 pm

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino Red at Met Gala 2018

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino Red at Met Gala 2018

Anne Hathaway flashes a sweet smile as she arrives at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in a red gown and gold headpiece as she attended the event alongside fellow Oscar-winner Frances McDormand and Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anne Hathaway

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Anne is wearing a Valentino gown, James Banks earrings, a The Code bracelet and Jimmy Choo heels.
Photos: Getty
