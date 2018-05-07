Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:54 pm

Katy Perry Is a Literal Angel at Met Gala 2018

Katy Perry Is a Literal Angel at Met Gala 2018

Katy Perry is totally on theme at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 33-year-old entertainer walked the red carpet at the annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City, wearing a huge pair of angel wings.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

How do you think this year’s look compares to Katy‘s daring look at the event last year?

FYI: Katy is wearing Versace.
Photos: Getty
