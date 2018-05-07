Kendall Jenner Wears the Pants on Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet!

Kendall Jenner opts for pants while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model was joined at the event by fashion designer Virgil Abloh as she was wearing one of his Off-White designs.

Last year, Kendall left little to the imagination at the Met Gala while wearing a nearly all-sheer outfit.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.