Tue, 08 May 2018 at 1:32 pm
Gabrielle Union & Priyanka Chopra Get Glam at Met Gala 2018 After Party!
Gabrielle Union and Priyanka Chopra are partying the night away at one of the 2018 Met Gala After Parties on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.
The two stars both looked glamorous, having changed out of their red carpet couture and into different outfits.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union
Priyanka shared a fun selfie from the 2018 Met Gala bathroom alongside Karlie Kloss and Tiffany Haddish. Check it out below!
FYI: Gabrielle is carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, 2018 Met Gala After Parties, Gabrielle Union, Priyanka Chopra
Sponsored Links by ZergNet