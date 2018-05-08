Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Skipped Met Gala 2018

Kim Kardashian Explains Why Kanye West Skipped Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 10:45 am

Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands with Alex Rodriguez After Met Gala 2018

Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands with Alex Rodriguez After Met Gala 2018

Jennifer Lopez is serving up another sexy look after the 2018 Met Gala!

The superstar and her beau, Alex Rodriguez, were seen holding hands and heading to one of the 2018 Met Gala after parties on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

If you don’t know, Jennifer and Alex made their red carpet debut as a couple at last year’s Met Gala, and returned again this year!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and an Alice McCall jacket.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez met gala after party 01
jennifer lopez met gala after party 02
jennifer lopez met gala after party 03
jennifer lopez met gala after party 04
jennifer lopez met gala after party 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, 2018 Met Gala After Parties, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian's family won't be pressuring her to end her relationship - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is his girlfriend's biggest fan - Just Jared Jr
  • Christina Aguilera is getting emotional about her past - TooFab
  • Sherlock Holmes 3 has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld has been to way more Met Galas thank you'd think - Just Jared Jr