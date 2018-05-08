Tue, 08 May 2018 at 10:45 am
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands with Alex Rodriguez After Met Gala 2018
Jennifer Lopez is serving up another sexy look after the 2018 Met Gala!
The superstar and her beau, Alex Rodriguez, were seen holding hands and heading to one of the 2018 Met Gala after parties on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
If you don’t know, Jennifer and Alex made their red carpet debut as a couple at last year’s Met Gala, and returned again this year!
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and an Alice McCall jacket.
