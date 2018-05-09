Andy Cohen & Winnie Harlow Dish on Who Got Most Tipsy at Met Gala 2018

Model Winnie Harlow and stylist Brad Goreski made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday (May 8), where they were asked all about the 2018 Met Gala.

Host Andy Cohen also attended the annual event, and one caller wanted to know who got the most drunk at the after party.

Andy at first seemed hesitant to say, but gave a big clue.

“He’s another talk show host, and it’s not Jimmy Fallon,” Andy said. Other late night hosts who attended were James Corden and Stephen Colbert.

Derek Blasberg, who was behind the bar, chimed in and said, “George Clooney looked like he was having a lot of fun!”

Winnie, who is en route to Cannes, then responded, “That’s the one! I met him for the first time and he was having the best time of his life. I love it!”