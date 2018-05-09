Top Stories
Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Did Selena Gomez Hate Her Met Gala 2018 Look?!

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 3:30 pm

Annette Bening Joins Cast of 'Captain Marvel'

Annette Bening Joins Cast of 'Captain Marvel'

Annette Bening has joined the cast of Marvel’s Captain Marvel, THR reports!

Brie Larson is starring in the film in the title role with directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck going behind the camera for the new superhero flick.

So far, the nature of Annette‘s role is being kept under wraps. Stay tuned as we find out more details.

The movie is currently filming in the Los Angeles area, and in fact, we have brand new set photos of Brie filming this week in costume!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annette Bening, Brie Larson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Manziel has been hospitalized in Texas for reaction to prescription medications - TMZ
  • Find out who's taking over Kylie Cosmetics - Just Jared Jr
  • Charlize Theron is trashing The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. - TooFab
  • How many more Avengers movies is Disney planning? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are our new favorite couple - Just Jared Jr
  • Robert

    Yes!

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    she looks a mess!!

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    she looks a mess!!

  • Just Saying

    Unless she’s replacing Brie no ass Larson I don’t care.

  • Just Saying

    Unless she’s replacing Brie no ass Larson I don’t care.