Annette Bening Joins Cast of 'Captain Marvel'

Annette Bening has joined the cast of Marvel’s Captain Marvel, THR reports!

Brie Larson is starring in the film in the title role with directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck going behind the camera for the new superhero flick.

So far, the nature of Annette‘s role is being kept under wraps. Stay tuned as we find out more details.

The movie is currently filming in the Los Angeles area, and in fact, we have brand new set photos of Brie filming this week in costume!