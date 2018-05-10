Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 11:44 pm

Emilia Clarke & Thandie Newton Attend 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere in Breathtaking Dresses

Emilia Clarke & Thandie Newton Attend 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Premiere in Breathtaking Dresses

Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton look so stunning at the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story!

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 45-year-old Westworld star hit the red carpet at the event held at the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday (May 10) in Los Angeles.

Emilia rocked an off-the-shoulder red gown with white flowers, completing her look with matching dangling earrings.

Thandie shimmered in a sheer black ensemble with silver details.

They were joined by their co-star Alden Ehrenreich. RuPaul also stepped out to show his support.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

FYI: Emilia is wearing Valentino.

20+ pictures inside of Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton at the premiere…

