Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth (LSD): 'Audio' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!
Sia, Diplo and Labrinth – together known as super-group LSD – are back with a new song called “Audio,” which you can listen to right here!
The three superstars dropped their new track on Thursday (May 10).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia
The track follows the group’s debut release, “Genius,” which was released earlier in the month.
The song also comes with a Ernest Desumbila-directed video.
Watch the music video for “Audio” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
Read the lyrics inside…
