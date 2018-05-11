Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth (LSD): 'Audio' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Sia, Diplo and Labrinth – together known as super-group LSD – are back with a new song called “Audio,” which you can listen to right here!

The three superstars dropped their new track on Thursday (May 10).

The track follows the group’s debut release, “Genius,” which was released earlier in the month.

The song also comes with a Ernest Desumbila-directed video.

Watch the music video for “Audio” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

