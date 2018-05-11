Top Stories
Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018

Sia, Diplo, & Labrinth (LSD): 'Audio' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Sia, Diplo and Labrinth – together known as super-group LSD – are back with a new song called “Audio,” which you can listen to right here!

The three superstars dropped their new track on Thursday (May 10).

The track follows the group’s debut release, “Genius,” which was released earlier in the month.

The song also comes with a Ernest Desumbila-directed video.

Watch the music video for “Audio” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside…
