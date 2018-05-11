Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 3:51 pm

Yvonne Strahovski & Husband Tim Loden Are Expecting Their First Child!

Yvonne Strahovski & Husband Tim Loden Are Expecting Their First Child!

Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden are expecting!

The 35-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actress and her husband are welcoming their first child together, she confirmed on her Instagram on Friday (May 11).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yvonne Strahovski

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama! ❤️ So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote along with a picture showing off her baby bump.

The couple revealed that they were married last year at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Congratulations!
Photos: Getty Images
