Yvonne Strahovski & Husband Tim Loden Are Expecting Their First Child!

Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden are expecting!

The 35-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale actress and her husband are welcoming their first child together, she confirmed on her Instagram on Friday (May 11).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Yvonne Strahovski

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama! ❤️ So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote along with a picture showing off her baby bump.

The couple revealed that they were married last year at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Congratulations!