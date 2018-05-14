Top Stories
Mon, 14 May 2018 at 2:56 pm

Kristen Stewart Walks On Wet Carpet After Taking Off Shoes at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Kristen Stewart Walks On Wet Carpet After Taking Off Shoes at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Kristen Stewart stuns in a dazzling dress during the premiere of Blackkklansman at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Monday (May 14) in Cannes, France.

After posing for pics on the red carpet, the 28-year-old actress and Jury member actually took off her Christian Louboutin heels to walk up the stairs into the venue.

Just over the weekend, Kristen joined several others in a march during the Girls of the Sun premiere, something which she was thankful for.

FYI: Kristen is wearing Chanel.

