Tue, 15 May 2018 at 8:59 am

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Who Suggested the Name 'True' for Her Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Who Suggested the Name 'True' for Her Daughter!

So, who decided on the name True Thompson? Khloe Kardashian is dishing details on how they landed on the name.

“My grandma MJ suggested True. She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name,” Khloe posted on her app. “It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

If you missed it, Kris Jenner previously explained the origin behind the unique name.

True was born last month on April 12!

See True’s first photos in the gallery…
