Top Stories
Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes &amp; Weed'

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 10:56 pm

Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

Taylor Swift‘s stalker is officially behind bars.

Mohammed Jaffar was sentenced to six months behind bars and five years on probation on Wednesday (May 16) attempted burglary in the second degree, E! News reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

In March 2017, Mohammed was arrested in the 28-year-old singer’s New York City apartment building for burglary, stalking, and trespassing.

At the time of the arrest last year, he allegedly showed up at Taylor‘s apartment four times in less than two months before he was caught on a surveillance camera entering her apartment building. The judge then ordered a protection order for him to have no contact with Taylor.

Back in September, an NYC judge found Mohammed unfit to stand trial was placed in the custody of the NY State Office of Mental Health.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is suing his former company for $1 billion - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler gets a super fierce makeover from a drag queen - Just Jared Jr
  • A character on Roseanne is facing an opioid addiction - TooFab
  • Reese Witherspoon is producing a documentary about this tennis star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer just signed a modeling contract - Just Jared Jr