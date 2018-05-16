Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

Taylor Swift‘s stalker is officially behind bars.

Mohammed Jaffar was sentenced to six months behind bars and five years on probation on Wednesday (May 16) attempted burglary in the second degree, E! News reports.

In March 2017, Mohammed was arrested in the 28-year-old singer’s New York City apartment building for burglary, stalking, and trespassing.

At the time of the arrest last year, he allegedly showed up at Taylor‘s apartment four times in less than two months before he was caught on a surveillance camera entering her apartment building. The judge then ordered a protection order for him to have no contact with Taylor.

Back in September, an NYC judge found Mohammed unfit to stand trial was placed in the custody of the NY State Office of Mental Health.