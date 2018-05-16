'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Trailer Teases What's to Come - Watch Now!

Ellie Kemper is back for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt!

This season will see Kimmy starting a new career as HR manager of the startup Giztoob, but it’s more than she bargained for when her boss tells her she has to fire someone and she unintentionally gets tangled in a #MeToo situation. Also, Jacqueline builds her talent agency empire, but for the moment has only one client (Titus). And between creating and starring in a new (fake) TV show and directing his first middle school play, Titus’s own career begins to take off. All the while, Lillian continues to do whatever it takes to “disrupt” and “burst the paradigm.”

Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane also star in the new season.

The new season will debut on May 30. If you missed it, check out all the celeb guest stars expected to appear on the show this season!