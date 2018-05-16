Top Stories
Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes &amp; Weed'

Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 3:29 pm

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Trailer Teases What's to Come - Watch Now!

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Trailer Teases What's to Come - Watch Now!

Ellie Kemper is back for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt!

This season will see Kimmy starting a new career as HR manager of the startup Giztoob, but it’s more than she bargained for when her boss tells her she has to fire someone and she unintentionally gets tangled in a #MeToo situation. Also, Jacqueline builds her talent agency empire, but for the moment has only one client (Titus). And between creating and starring in a new (fake) TV show and directing his first middle school play, Titus’s own career begins to take off. All the while, Lillian continues to do whatever it takes to “disrupt” and “burst the paradigm.”

Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane also star in the new season.

The new season will debut on May 30. If you missed it, check out all the celeb guest stars expected to appear on the show this season!
Just Jared on Facebook
unbreakable kimmy schmidt trailer 01
unbreakable kimmy schmidt trailer 02
unbreakable kimmy schmidt trailer 03
unbreakable kimmy schmidt trailer 04
unbreakable kimmy schmidt trailer 05
unbreakable kimmy schmidt trailer 06

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Carol Kane, Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Netflix, Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is suing his former company for $1 billion - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler gets a super fierce makeover from a drag queen - Just Jared Jr
  • A character on Roseanne is facing an opioid addiction - TooFab
  • Reese Witherspoon is producing a documentary about this tennis star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer just signed a modeling contract - Just Jared Jr