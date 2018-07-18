Joel McHale Shows Off His Big Biceps in New York City!

Joel McHale waves to photographers and gives his bicep a flex in the process on Tuesday morning (July 17) in New York City.

The 46-year-old actor and comedian was spotted leaving the Good Morning America studios after an interview.

Joel is currently promoting the new episodes of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale that launched on Netflix over the weekend. Six new episodes are live now for you to watch!

