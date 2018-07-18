Jonah Hill Skipped Important Meeting To Attend Kanye West's Wyoming Listening Party!

Jonah Hill stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (July 17) and revealed what it was like to get asked to attend Kanye West‘s album listening party in Wyoming last month.

“How I’d be invited I don’t know,” the 34-year-old actor told Jimmy. “How did I get invited was I wrote and directed my first movie, called Mid-90s, it comes out this year… and the producer is this legendary producer Scott Rudin.”

“I didn’t realize it was controversial to go support Kanye at that time,” Jonah continued. “Like, my sister [Beanie Feldstein] didn’t speak to me for a week because he’d worn a MAGA hat and shit. And to me, it just felt like a bad Andy Kaufman swing and a miss. Like, I don’t bail on people right away. People fuck up and do stupid stuff. You shouldn’t bail on everybody right away. This guy’s given me so much. He’s my guy.”

Jonah also talked about his many new tattoos, running into Jimmy and Tony Romo when he was at a restaurant with friends, and Oscar talk around his new movie Don't Worry, He Won't Get Very Far on Foot



