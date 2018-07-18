Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 2:41 pm

Jonah Hill Skipped Important Meeting To Attend Kanye West's Wyoming Listening Party!

Jonah Hill Skipped Important Meeting To Attend Kanye West's Wyoming Listening Party!

Jonah Hill stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (July 17) and revealed what it was like to get asked to attend Kanye West‘s album listening party in Wyoming last month.

“How I’d be invited I don’t know,” the 34-year-old actor told Jimmy. “How did I get invited was I wrote and directed my first movie, called Mid-90s, it comes out this year… and the producer is this legendary producer Scott Rudin.”

“I didn’t realize it was controversial to go support Kanye at that time,” Jonah continued. “Like, my sister [Beanie Feldstein] didn’t speak to me for a week because he’d worn a MAGA hat and shit. And to me, it just felt like a bad Andy Kaufman swing and a miss. Like, I don’t bail on people right away. People fuck up and do stupid stuff. You shouldn’t bail on everybody right away. This guy’s given me so much. He’s my guy.”

Jonah also talked about his many new tattoos, running into Jimmy and Tony Romo when he was at a restaurant with friends, and Oscar talk around his new movie Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Very Far on Foot – Watch more after the cut!


Jonah Hill Left a Meeting for Kanye West’s Listening Party

Click inside to watch the rest of Jonah Hill’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jonah Hill on Tattoos, Tony Romo & New Movie

Jonah Hill Surprised Fans at Jonah Hill Day

Jonah Hill Does Karate with Joaquin Phoenix
Just Jared on Facebook
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 01
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 02
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 03
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 04
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 05
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 06
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 07
jonah hill skipped important meeting to attend kanye wests wyoming listening party 08

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Jonah Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr