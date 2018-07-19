Ciara & Russell Wilson Take Their Children to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Ciara brought the whole family to the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards!

The 32-year-old entertainer was joined by husband Russell Wilson at the event on Thursday (July 19) at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The couple were also accompanied by their children – one-year-old Sienna and four-year-old Future.

It looks like Russell, who is nominated for Best Cannon, took the stage with the kids at one point during the show.

The show was pre-taped and will air on Nickelodeon on Friday night at 8 PM.

FYI: Russell is wearing a Ih Nom Uh Nit sweatshirt.