Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 9:14 pm

Ciara & Russell Wilson Take Their Children to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Ciara & Russell Wilson Take Their Children to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Ciara brought the whole family to the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards!

The 32-year-old entertainer was joined by husband Russell Wilson at the event on Thursday (July 19) at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The couple were also accompanied by their children – one-year-old Sienna and four-year-old Future.

It looks like Russell, who is nominated for Best Cannon, took the stage with the kids at one point during the show.

The show was pre-taped and will air on Nickelodeon on Friday night at 8 PM.

FYI: Russell is wearing a Ih Nom Uh Nit sweatshirt.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ciara, Future Wilburn, Russell Wilson, Sienna Wilson

