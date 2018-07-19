Jennifer Lopez's 'Second Act' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The debut trailer for Second Act has just debuted!

Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

The film also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, and more.

Be sure to check it out, in theaters on November 21.

See the trailer below…

New stills have also been released! See them in the gallery…