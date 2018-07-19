Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 9:53 am

Jennifer Lopez's 'Second Act' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 'Second Act' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The debut trailer for Second Act has just debuted!

Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

The film also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, and more.

Be sure to check it out, in theaters on November 21.

See the trailer below…

New stills have also been released! See them in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
second act trailer 01
second act trailer 02
second act trailer 03
second act trailer 04

Photos: STX
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia, Movies, Trailer, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Calamity

    Meh