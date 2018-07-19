Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Melissa McCarthy Films 'Superintelligence' With an Adorable Pup!

Melissa McCarthy Films 'Superintelligence' With an Adorable Pup!

Melissa McCarthy‘s co-star is so cute!

The 47-year-old actress was spotted on the set of her new movie Superintelligence on Wednesday (July 18) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Melissa was seen awaiting instruction from the director on the set of her new movie, spending some quality time with her furry co-star.

Here’s a plot summary: Carol Peters’ (McCarthy) life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first superintelligence – a form of artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

Melissa has been super busy shooting scenes all summer long: she was seen hard at work alongside co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss on the set of their upcoming film, The Kitchen, in June in New York City.
