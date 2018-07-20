Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Seen Together 2 Months After Divorce Filing

Top Stories
Fri, 20 July 2018 at 10:54 am

Are Colton Haynes and his estranged husband Jeff Leatham back together? They reunited and were photographed together!

The 29-year-old actor and his floral designer husband were seen at LAX Airport together on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Colton and Jeff got off a flight together at LAX. They were returning from Vancouver where they celebrated Colton‘s birthday over the weekend,” a source told E! News. “Colton is filming Arrow and Jeff was visiting him. It definitely seemed like they had reunited at least for the weekend.”

Colton filed for divorce from Jeff back in May and announced their split a few days earlier. The pair had wed in October of 2017.

Fans originally believed there had been cheating in the relationship, but Colton spoke to that rumor and shot it down.
Photos: Backgrid
