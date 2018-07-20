Pippa Middleton Shows Her Baby Bump While Taking Her Pups on a Walk!

Pippa Middleton is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 34-year-old pregnant socialite and and younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted on a stroll with her pups on Friday (July 20) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

Pippa looked cute in a floral dress, accessorized with a bright red purse.

During her stroll, Pippa reportedly stopped at a bank before continuing on her way.

Earlier this month, Pippa was seen attending the Wimbledon Championships with husband James Matthews. Check out the cute photos!