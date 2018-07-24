Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 3:29 pm

'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Road Rage: Other Driver Speaks Out

  • The other driver in Jenelle Evans‘ road rage incident has spoken about what happened – TMZ
  • Find out when DWTS Jr is premiering – Just Jared Jr
  • Those Karlie Kloss conspiracies are being put to an end – Lainey Gossip
  • Is Lindsay Lohan returning to TV? – DListed
  • Mila Kunis is addressing her past messy breakup – TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump is revealing some huge news – Towleroad
  • You have to see what happened to the Dolan twins – J-14
Photos: Getty
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr