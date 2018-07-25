Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 7:21 pm

Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Morgan Evans Enjoy a Date Night!

Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Morgan Evans Enjoy a Date Night!

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans make a cute pair on their date night!

The 24-year-old “I Hate Love Songs” singer and the 33-year-old “Kiss Somebody” crooner were spotted holding hands while dining at The Ivy Restaurant on Tuesday (July 24) in Los Angeles.

Kelsea looked chic in a pink and cream top, matching heels, and high-waisted black jeans, accessorizing with hoop earrings, while Morgan sported a beige shirt with ripped blue jeans and black high-top sneakers.

They were all smiles as they made their way to their car, where Morgan opened the door for Kelsea.

Kelsea just got back from playing a couple shows in Lake Tahoe.

“He flew to Tahoe and surprised me and I couldn’t love him more,” she captioned the Instagram photo below. Morgan added, “Had a day off. Flew to Lake Tahoe to surprise the Mrs. This place is BEAUTIFUL! Been on the road for so long I ran out of shirts. So of course I stole one of these bad boys and stood side of stage while she rocked it!!!”

10+ pictures inside of Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans on their date night…

