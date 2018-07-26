Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Go On an Afternoon Movie Date!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoy the nice weather while strolling around town on Thursday afternoon (July 26) in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted on a movie date near the South Street Seaport that day in downtown Manhattan.

Justin and Hailey went to Brooklyn for lunch that day and were seen making out while eating a meal at 12 Chairs Cafe. Go see the photo on TMZ.com.

The hot couple has been engaged for nearly a month and they’re really enjoying their time together!