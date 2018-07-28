Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Sat, 28 July 2018 at 12:28 am

Borns Celebrates 'Eighty-Nine Magazine' Launch at the Chateau Marmont!

Borns Celebrates 'Eighty-Nine Magazine' Launch at the Chateau Marmont!

Borns took the stage to help kick off the latest launch of Eighty-Nine Magazine!

The 26-year-old musician joined fans and friends for a dinner and concert on Thursday night (July 27) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Borns

Borns, who guest edited the mag’s fourth issue, gave an intimate performance at Bungalow 1, which had been re-imagined by his own set designer Bailey Hunter.

Guest also enjoyed music from DJ Noah Breakfast, an interactive photo booth and food and drinks!

Born‘s issue of Eighty-Nine Magazine is available at mag.agolde.com
Photos: Images courtesy of Shopbop and AGOLDE
