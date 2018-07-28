Borns Celebrates 'Eighty-Nine Magazine' Launch at the Chateau Marmont!

Borns took the stage to help kick off the latest launch of Eighty-Nine Magazine!

The 26-year-old musician joined fans and friends for a dinner and concert on Thursday night (July 27) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Borns, who guest edited the mag’s fourth issue, gave an intimate performance at Bungalow 1, which had been re-imagined by his own set designer Bailey Hunter.

Guest also enjoyed music from DJ Noah Breakfast, an interactive photo booth and food and drinks!

Born‘s issue of Eighty-Nine Magazine is available at mag.agolde.com