Borns Celebrates 'Eighty-Nine Magazine' Launch at the Chateau Marmont!
Borns took the stage to help kick off the latest launch of Eighty-Nine Magazine!
The 26-year-old musician joined fans and friends for a dinner and concert on Thursday night (July 27) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Borns
Borns, who guest edited the mag’s fourth issue, gave an intimate performance at Bungalow 1, which had been re-imagined by his own set designer Bailey Hunter.
Guest also enjoyed music from DJ Noah Breakfast, an interactive photo booth and food and drinks!
Born‘s issue of Eighty-Nine Magazine is available at mag.agolde.com