Denise Richards Officially Joins Cast of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Dense Richards is heading to TV!

The 47-year-old actress has joined the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming ninth season.

Jerry O’Connell confirmed the news while promoting his upcoming talk show on Bravo after his wife Rebecca Romijn teased the news with an Instagram post the night before.

“The eve before Denise is starting a new endeavor that we are very excited for her to be starting,” Jerry told E!.

No word yet with RHOBH season nine will premiere.