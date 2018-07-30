Top Stories
New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 3:03 pm

John Cena & Nikki Bella Officially Split

John Cena & Nikki Bella Officially Split

After much speculation and uncertainty about their future, it looks like John Cena and Nikki Bella are officially over.

TMZ is reporting that the on-again, off-again couple, who called off their engagement in April and documented their split on Total Bellas, are telling their friends that they’re not together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Cena

The site is also reporting that Nikki isn’t regretting her decision to call off the wedding or split at all, and she’s now focusing on her career.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: John Cena, Nikki Bella, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • No_Reply

    One of the most annoying PR stunts ever.

  • Stoni

    When will this PR stunt be over so they will go away?