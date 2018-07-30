John Cena & Nikki Bella Officially Split

After much speculation and uncertainty about their future, it looks like John Cena and Nikki Bella are officially over.

TMZ is reporting that the on-again, off-again couple, who called off their engagement in April and documented their split on Total Bellas, are telling their friends that they’re not together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Cena

The site is also reporting that Nikki isn’t regretting her decision to call off the wedding or split at all, and she’s now focusing on her career.