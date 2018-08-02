Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 1:00 pm

Kiersey Clemons Plays a Daring Performance Artist in 'An L.A. Minute' - Exclusive Clip!

Kiersey Clemons Plays a Daring Performance Artist in 'An L.A. Minute' - Exclusive Clip!

Kiersey Clemons strips off a talk show host’s clothes before removing her own in this exclusive clip for An L.A. Minute!

The movie is a satirical look at fame, success, the star-making machinery and the karma that attaches to all those who worship at the altar of Celebrity. Everyone can identify with the dilemma that our protagonist, the best-selling author Ted Gould (Gabriel Byrne), faces when Velocity, an avant-garde performance artist and the living embodiment of integrity, rocks his 1% world. But, as is often the case in real life, what you see is not exactly what you get.

In the clip, Velocity (Clemons) appears on Jerry Caulker’s talk show and demonstrates exactly what performance art is to the viewers.

An L.A. Minute opens August 24 in Los Angeles and New York, will rollout nationally soon after.
Just Jared on Facebook
kiersey clemons an la minute exclusive clip 01
kiersey clemons an la minute exclusive clip 02
kiersey clemons an la minute exclusive clip 03
kiersey clemons an la minute exclusive clip 04
kiersey clemons an la minute exclusive clip 05

Posted to: Exclusive, Gabriel Byrne, Kiersey Clemons, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr