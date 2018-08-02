Kiersey Clemons Plays a Daring Performance Artist in 'An L.A. Minute' - Exclusive Clip!

Kiersey Clemons strips off a talk show host’s clothes before removing her own in this exclusive clip for An L.A. Minute!

The movie is a satirical look at fame, success, the star-making machinery and the karma that attaches to all those who worship at the altar of Celebrity. Everyone can identify with the dilemma that our protagonist, the best-selling author Ted Gould (Gabriel Byrne), faces when Velocity, an avant-garde performance artist and the living embodiment of integrity, rocks his 1% world. But, as is often the case in real life, what you see is not exactly what you get.

In the clip, Velocity (Clemons) appears on Jerry Caulker’s talk show and demonstrates exactly what performance art is to the viewers.

An L.A. Minute opens August 24 in Los Angeles and New York, will rollout nationally soon after.