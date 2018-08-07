Gina Rodriguez Confirms Engagement to Joe LoCicero!

Gina Rodriguez and longtime love Joe LoCicero are engaged!

The 34-year-old Jane the Virgin star revealed the happy news on Tuesday (August 7) to Us Weekly.

“I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told,” she revealed.

“It’s wonderful blessings like that, that make me realize that if I have an opportunity to help someone else, I want to,” she further explained.

Gina is currently working with Always and Feeding America to donate feminine products to underprivileged females.

Gina and Joe met in 2016 when he appeared on an episode of Jane the Virgin.