Maisie Williams Absolutely Cried During Filming The Final Scenes of 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams heads into the BBC Radio One Studios for an interview on Wednesday morning (August 8) in London.

The 21-year-old actress was there to promote her new social platform, daisie, where creators can network, like, share and collaborate on projects within a social networking setting.

Maisie also got to talk a little about the final season of long running series, Game of Thrones and revealed that she did cry while shooting the final scenes.

“It’s emotional but exciting too, because you’ve got loads of other bits going on,” Maisie shared. “But yeah I cried a lot – get the Kleenex out – I balled and I tried to do a speech – it was so embarrassing.”

She adds, “I got back to my trailer and I thought I can’t even remember what I just said, I probably just wittered on for half an hour.”

