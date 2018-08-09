Cher Drops 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!' from ABBA Album 'Dancing Queen' - Stream & Downlaod Here!

Fresh off announcing her Abba cover album Dancing Queen, Cher drops the first single “Gimme Gimme Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” – and you can stream it right here!

“I’ve always liked Abba and saw the original ‘Mamma Mia‘ musical on Broadway three times,” Cher said in a statement. “After filming ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

The album was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher‘s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced Cher‘s global hit single “Believe.”

You can also stream “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Cher – ‘GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! (A Man After Midnight)’